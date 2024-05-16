Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will conclude preseason vs. Drake Maye and Patriots

The NFL unveiled the 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday evening. With the schedule now official, fans can begin preparing for which home games they will attend or if they will see their favorite team on the road.

The Washington Commanders begin the 2024 season on the road with a trip to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in quarterback Jayden Daniels’ NFL debut.

With nine home games in the regular season, that means one home preseason game. The Commanders will be on the road for the first two weeks of the preseason against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Washington concludes its AFC East preseason slate at home against the New England Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye. Maye, who many believed would be Washington’s selection in the 2024 NFL draft, was drafted one spot below Daniels at No. 3 overall.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire