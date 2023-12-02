Jayden Daniels becomes Heisman frontrunner after Bo Nix, Oregon lose to Washington

There’s a new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

After Oregon lost to Washington 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Jayden Daniels surpassed Bo Nix to become the odds-on favorite to win the sport’s most prestigious award, according to BetMGM.

The game was an instant classic with the Ducks erasing a 20-3 deficit, but it wasn’t the best game for Nix. He’s been hyperefficient this season, but he completed just 21 of 34 passes for 239 yards. He did have three passing touchdowns and added 69 yards on the ground, but he also had an ugly and costly interception.

Daniels is now a significant favorite to win the award, sitting at -750. Nix fell down all the way to +700, with the winning quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. now sitting tied with him at the same odds. There’s a big gap after that between Penix and Jalen Milroe, who sits in fourth at +1000.

We’ll have to wait until Saturday to see what the voters ultimately decide, but everything is lining up for Daniels to become LSU’s second Heisman-winning quarterback in five years.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire