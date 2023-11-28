Jayden Daniels among finalists for the Maxwell Award

Jayden Daniels has had a phenomenal final season at LSU, turning in a campaign that rivals even Joe Burrow’s prolific 2019 season.

Daniels has the chance to follow in Burrow’s footsteps come award season, as he is not only a likely finalist for the Heisman Trophy, but he’s also been named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, given to the top player in college football.

He has also been named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and Davey O’Brien Award, for which he is also joined by Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. as finalists.

The Collegiate Player of the Year@JayD__5 is a finalist for the Maxwell Award pic.twitter.com/JMDpenfb6g — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2023

The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Award Show on Dec. 8.

