Jayden Daniels: I ain't a star yet, I have a long way to go

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had plenty of good things to say about first-round pick Jayden Daniels from the team's mandatory minicamp this week, including that he thinks Daniels has shown a high level of self-awareness for a rookie quarterback.

Daniels is still a rookie, though, and that means he's far from a finished product. That's something that Daniels said that he is well aware of as the offseason program comes to an end.

"I ain't a star quarterback yet," Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. "I got long way to go. I'm a rookie."

Daniels said he's "just trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible" as he works his way toward reaching the level that McLaurin and others from the Commanders have said they expect him to reach at the professional level. That approach should serve him well over the next few months because he has a lot to prove before anyone will be crowning him as an NFL star.