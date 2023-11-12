Jayden Daniels agrees: His performance vs. Florida was his Heisman moment

BATON ROUGE — LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels knows that Saturday night was his night.

His night to win the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and run for at least 200 in a game on Saturday, all while leading the Tigers to a 52-35 win over Florida. He finished the game with five total touchdowns, 234 rushing yards and 372 passing yards.

"I mean, I'll say so, as humbly as possible," Daniels said when asked about his historic performance against Florida. "But, you know, just to give thanks to God and my teammates without them I wouldn't be in the situation."

His head coach, Brian Kelly, agrees that Saturday was Daniels' Heisman moment.

"If he didn't win (the Heisman) tonight, he's got to be the leading candidate," Kelly said after the win. "Unless the Heisman is just about popularity. If you want to be the most popular then fine, but he's the best player in college football."

hey @HeismanTrophy voters just wanted to make sure you saw this https://t.co/PJUtRt0WgS — Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 12, 2023

Daniels entered this weekend already as the FBS leader in total yards, yards per pass attempt and yards per game. Despite his best efforts, Daniels only holds the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

DANIELS LEADS LSU PAST FLORIDA: Jayden Daniels' historic performance leads LSU football past Florida

LSU GRADES FROM FLORIDA WIN: Grading LSU football's big win over Florida in Tiger Stadium

ANDRE' SAM TARGETING: LSU football safety Andre' Sam ejected on controversial targeting call vs. Florida

