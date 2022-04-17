Jayden Bonsu names Michigan State football in his top ten

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State has made a move and was named into the top ten for top safety Jayden Bonsu. Bonsu, a star at St. Peters Prep in Hillside, New Jersey, is a highly coveted prospect by many top schools.

Michigan State was featured in the top ten alongside Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Miami, Oklahoma and Georgia.

Bonsu is a 3-star prospect that ranks as the No. 364 overall player and the No. 34 safety in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

