Jayden Bonsu names Michigan State football in his top ten
Michigan State has made a move and was named into the top ten for top safety Jayden Bonsu. Bonsu, a star at St. Peters Prep in Hillside, New Jersey, is a highly coveted prospect by many top schools.
Top 10. Which fan base can show the most love ? https://t.co/Jiwim7fHMd pic.twitter.com/7PcJvH6jl0
— Jayden Bonsu 🃏 (@JaydenBonsu) April 17, 2022
Michigan State was featured in the top ten alongside Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, USC, Miami, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Bonsu is a 3-star prospect that ranks as the No. 364 overall player and the No. 34 safety in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
