Jayda Noble signs with Cal Berkeley

(KRON) – Guard Jayda Noble is joining the University of California at Berkeley women’s basketball team, the Bears’ head coach Charmin Smith announced on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to add a player like Jayda who brings a veteran presence and the experience of playing in one of the best women’s basketball conferences in the country,” Smith said. “She is a tremendous defender who will help set the tone for our backcourt and be a great leader for both our returners and freshmen class.”

SEATTLE, WA – FEBRUARY 23: Washington Huskies guard Jayda Noble (3) drives to the hoop during a PAC12 game between the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks on February 23, 2024 at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Noble is a senior who transferred from the University of Washington. As a Husky, Noble played in 86 career games with 57 starts. In her 2022-23 season, she started in all 32 games, averaging 20.1 minutes of playing time with 3.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

“I’m so excited to come to the Bay Area for my last year,” Noble said. “I think Berkeley is a colorful place with colorful people and I couldn’t be more ready to play with the team. I’m excited to play for a dedicated coach like Charmin. I think our energies match and she’s going to inspire me and help me thrive on and off the court this year.”

Noble is from Spokane, Washington. Noble was ranked as the 29th-best guard in the country according to ESPN100 after her senior season in high school. During Noble’s sophomore high school season, she set a program record for double-doubles in a season and steals in a game. Noble was also named an Adidas All-American in 2018.

