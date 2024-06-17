Jayda Coleman signing with the Oklahoma City Spark

There may not be a more fitting professional landing spot that Jayda Coleman and the Oklahoma City Spark. OKC announced on Monday that the former Sooners centerfielder and Gold Glove Award winner has signed to play with the Spark of Women’s Professional Fastpitch.

Coleman was the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and the spark to Oklahoma’s offense over the last four years, spending a big portion of that at the top of the lineup. She earned four All-Big 12 first team selections and was a four-time national champion.

She provided highlight reel plays and big-time at-bats for the Oklahoma Sooners, wowing the softball world with her playmaking ability.

In 2024, Jayda Coleman hit .385 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. She started 248 of 249 possible games with the Sooners and hit .414 with 47 home runs and 185 RBIs with an on-base percentage of .545.

Coleman came through in the clutch in Oklahoma’s winner-take-all game against Florida in the national semifinals, hitting the walk-off home run to propel the Sooners into the Women’s College World Series Finals.

Coleman will join former teammates Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Haley Lee, and Alex Storako along with former Sooner legend Keilani Ricketts with the Spark, who begin their season this week.

Coleman is the second Sooner to join the Spark over the last few days, following Hansen’s signing late last week.

The Spark will open their season on Wednesday, June 19, in the Scenic City Tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn., against the New York Rise. Oklahoma City will return to the Sooner State for two games against Great Britain’s national team and then face Team USA in a two-game set from June 27 to 30 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

For their full WPF schedule or for ticketing, go to OKCSpark.com.

