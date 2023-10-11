Jaycee Horn, Xavier Woods ‘ahead of schedule’ in recovery from hamstring injuries
All things considered (and things being a flurry of injuries and a not-so-complementary offense), the Carolina Panthers defense has been quite solid this season. But they’ll be a whole lot better when a particular pair of hamstrings finally heal up.
Those hammies belong to cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Xavier Woods, who have now missed multiple weeks due to their early setbacks. Head coach Frank Reich was asked about their statuses on Wednesday.
“Making very good progress,” he replied. “Making very good progress. I don’t wanna put a timetable on ’em, but really encouraged with Jaycee’s progress and Xavier. I would say they’re both ahead of schedule—and encouraged by that.”
Horn went down in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The 2021 eighth overall pick, who now has missed 21 of a possible 38 career games, subsequently underwent surgery on his hamstring.
Woods would pull up with his injury a few weeks later in Seattle. He has been sidelined for the last two outings.
Reich was also asked about outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., who hasn’t appeared in any games in 2023.
“Marquis is doin’ well,” he said. “It’s probably gonna be another minute. Talked about him this morning, and he’s makin’ good progress. But we’re still goin’ week to week on that.”
Haynes Sr. injured his back early in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve to begin the regular season.
No. 0: LB Brian Burns
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 3: RB Raheem Blackshear
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 4: K Eddy Piñeiro
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 5: WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 6: RB Miles Sanders
(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 9: QB Bryce Young
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 10: P Johnny Hekker
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 11: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 13: CB Troy Hill
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 14: QB Andy Dalton
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 15: WR Jonathan Mingo
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 17: WR DJ Chark
(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 19: WR Adam Thielen
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 21: S Jeremy Chinn
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 22: S Jammie Robinson
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 23: CB CJ Henderson
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 24: S Vonn Bell
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 25: S Xavier Woods
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 26: CB Donte Jackson
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 29: CB D'Shawn Jamison (Practice squad elevation)
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 30: RB Chuba Hubbard
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 32: CB Dicaprio Bootle
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 39: CB Sam Webb
(Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 40: LB Deion Jones
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 42: S Sam Franklin Jr.
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 44: LS JJ Jansen
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 45: TE Giovanni Ricci
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 49: LB Frankie Luvu
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 50: LB Justin Houston
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 52: LB DJ Johnson
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 53: LB Claudin Cherelus
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 54: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 56: C Bradley Bozeman
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 57: LB Chandler Wooten
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 61: OT Ricky Lee
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 62: G Chandler Zavala
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 66: G Nash Jensen
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 68: G Cade Mays
(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 72: OT Taylor Moton
(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 74: OT David Sharpe
(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 76: G Calvin Throckmorton
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 79: OT Ikem Ekwonu
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 80: TE Ian Thomas
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 81: TE Hayden Hurst
(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 82: TE Tommy Tremble
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 88: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 90: OLB Amaré Barno
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 91: DL Nick Thurman
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 93: DL LaBryan Ray
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 95: DL Derrick Brown
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 96: DL DeShawn Williams
(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Share this
image
gallery
No. 97: OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Share this
image
gallery
NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at Carolina Panthers
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)
Share this
image
gallery