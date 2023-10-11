Jaycee Horn, Xavier Woods ‘ahead of schedule’ in recovery from hamstring injuries

All things considered (and things being a flurry of injuries and a not-so-complementary offense), the Carolina Panthers defense has been quite solid this season. But they’ll be a whole lot better when a particular pair of hamstrings finally heal up.

Those hammies belong to cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Xavier Woods, who have now missed multiple weeks due to their early setbacks. Head coach Frank Reich was asked about their statuses on Wednesday.

“Making very good progress,” he replied. “Making very good progress. I don’t wanna put a timetable on ’em, but really encouraged with Jaycee’s progress and Xavier. I would say they’re both ahead of schedule—and encouraged by that.”

Horn went down in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The 2021 eighth overall pick, who now has missed 21 of a possible 38 career games, subsequently underwent surgery on his hamstring.

Woods would pull up with his injury a few weeks later in Seattle. He has been sidelined for the last two outings.

Reich was also asked about outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., who hasn’t appeared in any games in 2023.

“Marquis is doin’ well,” he said. “It’s probably gonna be another minute. Talked about him this morning, and he’s makin’ good progress. But we’re still goin’ week to week on that.”

Haynes Sr. injured his back early in training camp. He was placed on injured reserve to begin the regular season.

No. 0: LB Brian Burns

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 3: RB Raheem Blackshear

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 4: K Eddy Piñeiro

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 5: WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 6: RB Miles Sanders

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 9: QB Bryce Young

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 10: P Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 11: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 13: CB Troy Hill

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 14: QB Andy Dalton

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 15: WR Jonathan Mingo

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 17: WR DJ Chark

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 19: WR Adam Thielen

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 21: S Jeremy Chinn

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 22: S Jammie Robinson

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 23: CB CJ Henderson

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 24: S Vonn Bell

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 25: S Xavier Woods

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 26: CB Donte Jackson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 29: CB D'Shawn Jamison (Practice squad elevation)

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 30: RB Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 32: CB Dicaprio Bootle

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 39: CB Sam Webb

(Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 40: LB Deion Jones

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 42: S Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 44: LS JJ Jansen

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 45: TE Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 49: LB Frankie Luvu

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 50: LB Justin Houston

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 52: LB DJ Johnson

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 53: LB Claudin Cherelus

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 54: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 56: C Bradley Bozeman

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 57: LB Chandler Wooten

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 61: OT Ricky Lee

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 62: G Chandler Zavala

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 66: G Nash Jensen

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 68: G Cade Mays

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 72: OT Taylor Moton

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 74: OT David Sharpe

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 76: G Calvin Throckmorton

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 79: OT Ikem Ekwonu

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 80: TE Ian Thomas

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 81: TE Hayden Hurst

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 82: TE Tommy Tremble

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 88: WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 90: OLB Amaré Barno

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 91: DL Nick Thurman

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 93: DL LaBryan Ray

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 95: DL Derrick Brown

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 96: DL DeShawn Williams

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

No. 97: OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

NFL: Preseason-New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://pantherswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire