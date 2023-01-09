Jaycee Horn says he would’ve played if Panthers made playoffs

Well, if the Carolina Panthers made the playoffs, they would’ve gotten a little present to go along with their first NFC South title in seven years.

On Monday, cornerback Jaycee Horn told reporters that he would’ve suited up for the postseason had the Panthers punched their ticket. The second-year defender, who was placed on injured reserve a week ago today, broke his left wrist in Week 16’s victory over the Detroit Lions.

The break occurred early in the fourth quarter of the win, when he tackled Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Horn underwent surgery on the wrist two days later, with Carolina leaving the door open for a potential return.

Unfortunately, that chance would never materialize. The 30-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the following outing clinched the division for Tom Brady’s bunch and officially eliminated the Panthers from contention.

Horn has now missed 18 games between his two NFL campaigns.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire