Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is ready to join the team on the field at training camp.

Horn was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp as he continued to work his way back from the foot surgery that ended his rookie season after the third week of the year. The Panthers announced that Horn is coming off of the PUP list on Monday in time for the team’s first padded practice of the summer.

Horn was a first-round pick last year and started the first three games of the year before hurting his foot. He had five tackles and an interception in those appearances.

The Panthers re-signed Donte Jackson this offseason and also have C.J. Henderson back after trading for the 2020 Jaguars first-round pick last year. The hope is that they join Horn to form a strong top trio in the secondary.

Jaycee Horn returning to Panthers practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk