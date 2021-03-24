Jaycee Horn puts on a show at South Carolina pro day

The competition to be the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft is heating up, and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn is making a strong statement for his own consideration.

At his pro day workout Wednesday, Horn put up some eye-popping numbers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

With his impressive combination of size, athleticism and ball skills, Horn could easily challenge the likes of Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II to be the first corner off the board in this year’s draft.