Jaycee Horn leaves season opener with hamstring injury

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn may have sustained yet another painstaking setback.

The third-year defender left Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons with what’s been described as a hamstring injury. Horn, who departed right before the end of the first half, is considered doubtful to return to the contest.

Injury update: CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring), doubtful to return. — Augusta Stone (@augustalstone) September 10, 2023

The 2021 eighth overall pick has dealt with injury woes for the majority of his NFL career. In fact, he has not appeared in the majority of games during his NFL career, having played in just 16 of a possible 33 outings.

Horn, who sustained breaks to his foot and wrist over the past two seasons, said the following about his injuries this offseason:

“Obviously, I can’t control some of the injuries I had. That’s nobody’s fault, here or there. I’ve got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that — that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football.”

