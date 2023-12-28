Jaycee Horn does not participate for 2nd straight practice

After dealing with a handful of absences yesterday, the Carolina Panthers got some of their players back for this afternoon’s practice. But Jaycee Horn was not one of them.

The starting cornerback, who is listed with a toe injury, did not participate for a second straight outing. Horn missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.

Fellow corner Troy Hill also remained sidelined while dealing with a concussion.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status CB Troy Hill Concussion DNP DNP OT Ikem Ekwonu Foot DNP Limited CB Jaycee Horn Toe DNP DNP LB Frankie Luvu Quad DNP Limited WR Adam Thielen Rest DNP RB Chuba Hubbard Hamstring Limited Limited CB Donte Jackson Ankle Limited Full G Cade Mays Ankle Full Full RB Miles Sanders Toe Full Full TE Tommy Tremble Back Full Full OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. Back DNP Limited OT Taylor Moton Knee/rest DNP Limited OLB Claudin Cherelus Knee Limited Full TE Stephen Sullivan Wrist Full Full G Nash Jensen Back Full

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire