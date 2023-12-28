Jaycee Horn does not participate for 2nd straight practice
After dealing with a handful of absences yesterday, the Carolina Panthers got some of their players back for this afternoon’s practice. But Jaycee Horn was not one of them.
The starting cornerback, who is listed with a toe injury, did not participate for a second straight outing. Horn missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.
Fellow corner Troy Hill also remained sidelined while dealing with a concussion.
Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
CB Troy Hill
Concussion
DNP
DNP
OT Ikem Ekwonu
Foot
DNP
Limited
CB Jaycee Horn
Toe
DNP
DNP
LB Frankie Luvu
Quad
DNP
Limited
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
DNP
RB Chuba Hubbard
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
Limited
Full
G Cade Mays
Ankle
Full
Full
RB Miles Sanders
Toe
Full
Full
TE Tommy Tremble
Back
Full
Full
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
Back
DNP
Limited
OT Taylor Moton
Knee/rest
DNP
Limited
OLB Claudin Cherelus
Knee
Limited
Full
TE Stephen Sullivan
Wrist
Full
Full
G Nash Jensen
Back
Full