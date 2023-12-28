Advertisement

Jaycee Horn does not participate for 2nd straight practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

After dealing with a handful of absences yesterday, the Carolina Panthers got some of their players back for this afternoon’s practice. But Jaycee Horn was not one of them.

The starting cornerback, who is listed with a toe injury, did not participate for a second straight outing. Horn missed 10 games this season due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 1.

Fellow corner Troy Hill also remained sidelined while dealing with a concussion.

Here’s the full injury report from Thursday:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

CB Troy Hill

Concussion

DNP

DNP

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Foot

DNP

Limited

CB Jaycee Horn

Toe

DNP

DNP

LB Frankie Luvu

Quad

DNP

Limited

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

DNP

RB Chuba Hubbard

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

Full

G Cade Mays

Ankle

Full

Full

RB Miles Sanders

Toe

Full

Full

TE Tommy Tremble

Back

Full

Full

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.

Back

DNP

Limited

OT Taylor Moton

Knee/rest

DNP

Limited

OLB Claudin Cherelus

Knee

Limited

Full

TE Stephen Sullivan

Wrist

Full

Full

G Nash Jensen

Back

Full

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire