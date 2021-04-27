Jaycee Horn 2021 NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about Giants potential pick

Jaycee Horn Treated Art

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer. With the Giants set to pick at No. 11 in the first round, we'll be taking an in-depth look at potential prospects who could soon call New York home.

Here's a look at Jaycee Horn

By The Numbers

-Height: 6-foot-1

-Weight: 205 pounds

-40-yard dash: 4.39 (Pro Day)

-Vertical: 41.5 inches

-Stats: 101 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, 23 passes defended, 30 games



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: "Three-year starter with tantalizing combination of size and length that is clearly effective when matched in tight man coverage. Horn can line up in any cover scheme and often traveled with the opponent’s most talented target. He plays with desired eye discipline from zone and the talent to impede release from press. He does an above-average job of closing, crowding and eliminating comfortable windows for quarterbacks to throw into, but his route anticipation is average. Horn can play with solid technique, but he became too reliant on the college game’s tendency to allow mauling beyond five yards and that must be cleaned up moving forward. He needs more consistent effort in run support, but the traits and upside are extremely appealing despite a lack of high-end ball production. Horn offers immediate starting help with a high upside."

The Draft Network: "The son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Jaycee Horn enters the NFL after three seasons in the SEC where he demonstrated consistent growth. After primarily playing in the slot in 2018, Horn played out wide in 2019 and 2020 where he projects best in the NFL. Horn has a long and stocky frame that is built for competing with X-receivers in the NFL. His size, length, and physicality show up in coverage where he is highly disruptive in press and ultra competitive at the catch point. The concerns with Horn show up primarily as a tackler and playing off-man coverage. Unfortunately, Horn doesn’t play to his weight class as a tackler and there are too many missed tackles on film. Additionally, Horn can be guilty of guessing when mirroring routes, leading to false steps, which is problematic given how segmented his transitions can be in the first place. If used correctly and with development, Horn can be a quality starter, especially if his ball skills continue to progress as they did in 2020."

How He Fits

The Giants don’t necessarily need a cornerback this high in the draft. Adoree’ Jackson joined Big Blue as the team’s No. 2 corner this offseason, and James Bradberry had the Pro Bowl season the Giants were hoping for in 2020.

But does Jackson have to start on the outside? What if he moved inside to the slot and Horn played opposite Bradberry? Or vice versa?

Giants brass loves Horn’s potential, according to Pro Football Talk’s Peter King, and are very high on him heading into draft night. Others like DeVonta Smith and Micah Parsons are also at the top of the list, too.

Horn’s athletic ability is honestly so rare that the idea of him joining a secondary that was very solid last season isn’t crazy if Gettleman & Co. want to push it over the top.

The tackling issues can be worked out with better fundamental technique taught by Patrick Graham’s staff. And in an NFC East that has a bunch of offensive weapons, more corner help can certainly be important.

Horn’s draft stock has jumped dramatically after posting those Pro Day numbers. His athleticism combined with his natural grit and some coaching could lead to him developing into an integral part of a very scary cornerbacks room in East Rutherford.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith

Walter Football: Bears CB Kyle Fuller

Random Fact

Horn comes from a good football background, as his father, Joe Horn, was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the New Orleans Saints over his 12-year career.

As Horn said recently, "I was born to play football." It shows.

Social Moment

Arguably the best corner in the game, Jalen Ramsey had some words of wisdom for Horn during NFL Film's "Hey Rookie, Welcome To The NFL"...

