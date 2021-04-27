Jaycee Horn 2021 NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about Giants potential pick

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Thompson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jaycee Horn Treated Art
Jaycee Horn Treated Art

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer. With the Giants set to pick at No. 11 in the first round, we'll be taking an in-depth look at potential prospects who could soon call New York home.

Here's a look at Jaycee Horn

By The Numbers

-Height: 6-foot-1
-Weight: 205 pounds
-40-yard dash: 4.39 (Pro Day)
-Vertical: 41.5 inches
-Stats: 101 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, 23 passes defended, 30 games

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: "Three-year starter with tantalizing combination of size and length that is clearly effective when matched in tight man coverage. Horn can line up in any cover scheme and often traveled with the opponent’s most talented target. He plays with desired eye discipline from zone and the talent to impede release from press. He does an above-average job of closing, crowding and eliminating comfortable windows for quarterbacks to throw into, but his route anticipation is average. Horn can play with solid technique, but he became too reliant on the college game’s tendency to allow mauling beyond five yards and that must be cleaned up moving forward. He needs more consistent effort in run support, but the traits and upside are extremely appealing despite a lack of high-end ball production. Horn offers immediate starting help with a high upside."

The Draft Network: "The son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn, South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Jaycee Horn enters the NFL after three seasons in the SEC where he demonstrated consistent growth. After primarily playing in the slot in 2018, Horn played out wide in 2019 and 2020 where he projects best in the NFL. Horn has a long and stocky frame that is built for competing with X-receivers in the NFL. His size, length, and physicality show up in coverage where he is highly disruptive in press and ultra competitive at the catch point. The concerns with Horn show up primarily as a tackler and playing off-man coverage. Unfortunately, Horn doesn’t play to his weight class as a tackler and there are too many missed tackles on film. Additionally, Horn can be guilty of guessing when mirroring routes, leading to false steps, which is problematic given how segmented his transitions can be in the first place. If used correctly and with development, Horn can be a quality starter, especially if his ball skills continue to progress as they did in 2020."

How He Fits

The Giants don’t necessarily need a cornerback this high in the draft. Adoree’ Jackson joined Big Blue as the team’s No. 2 corner this offseason, and James Bradberry had the Pro Bowl season the Giants were hoping for in 2020.

But does Jackson have to start on the outside? What if he moved inside to the slot and Horn played opposite Bradberry? Or vice versa?

Giants brass loves Horn’s potential, according to Pro Football Talk’s Peter King, and are very high on him heading into draft night. Others like DeVonta Smith and Micah Parsons are also at the top of the list, too.

Horn’s athletic ability is honestly so rare that the idea of him joining a secondary that was very solid last season isn’t crazy if Gettleman & Co. want to push it over the top.

The tackling issues can be worked out with better fundamental technique taught by Patrick Graham’s staff. And in an NFC East that has a bunch of offensive weapons, more corner help can certainly be important.

Horn’s draft stock has jumped dramatically after posting those Pro Day numbers. His athleticism combined with his natural grit and some coaching could lead to him developing into an integral part of a very scary cornerbacks room in East Rutherford.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: Ravens CB Jimmy Smith
Walter Football: Bears CB Kyle Fuller

Random Fact

Horn comes from a good football background, as his father, Joe Horn, was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with the New Orleans Saints over his 12-year career.

As Horn said recently, "I was born to play football." It shows.

Social Moment

Arguably the best corner in the game, Jalen Ramsey had some words of wisdom for Horn during NFL Film's "Hey Rookie, Welcome To The NFL"...

Recommended Stories

  • Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 NFL first-round picks

    NFL teams will be adding first-round picks to their roster this week and some of them will then turn their attention to first-round picks from 2018. Fifth-year contract options for players selected in the first round that year need to be exercised by May 3 and some teams have already gotten the ball rolling on [more]

  • Titans’ Ryan Tannehill the top earner among No. 8 overall picks

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill owns an all-time NFL record.

  • Game Recap: Kings 113, Mavericks 106

    The Kings defeated the Mavericks, 113-106. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 14 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals for the Kings, while Richaun Holmes added a team-high 24 points (9-12 FG) in the victory. Luka Doncic tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 25-36 on the season, while the Mavericks fall to 33-27.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots want Justin Fields, could trade up if 49ers pass

    If the 49ers decide to pass on Justin Fields, other NFL teams will be vying for his services.

  • Final Carolina Panthers mock draft: Picking 2 Alabama stars solves a lot of problems

    Who should the Panthers take with the No. 8 pick in this week’s draft? Here is our fifth and final seven-round mock draft for Carolina.

  • Bucky Brooks suggests the Ravens should take Justin Fields, let Lamar Jackson “graduate”

    Three years ago, the Ravens used the 32nd pick in round one on quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the league’s MVP in only his second season. As Jackson inches toward his second contract, Bucky Brooks of NFL Media has an intriguing idea. Brooks thinks the Ravens should at least consider drafting Jackson’s replacement, in Justin [more]

  • Hines Ward to present Alan Faneca for his HOF enshrinement

    Alan Faneca has his HOF presenter.

  • Ralph Vacchiano on the latest Giants and Jets draft rumblings

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano comments on the Giants possible interest in selecting Penn State edge rusher Micah Parsons in the 1st round of the NFL Draft and what the Jets may be thinking with the #23 pick, after presumably drafting Zach Wilson at #2.

  • This plus-money NFL Draft prop bet involving Trey Lance is quite intriguing

    If you think Trey Lance is going to slide down the draft board on Thursday, then you'll want to take a look at this prop bet.

  • Mike Tomlin on Steelers’ draft room: Art Rooney is the boss

    Asked about who has the final say in the Steelers’ draft room, coach Mike Tomlin said it’s owner Art Rooney II. “Mr. Rooney’s the boss,” Tomlin said. “Kevin and I have worked so well and so long together that we can kind of communicate nonverbally in those moments. But at the end of the day, [more]

  • Madison Bumgarner throws unofficial no-hitter in 7-inning win over Braves

    MLB does not recognize a no-hitter in a seven inning game.

  • Joe Biden’s Radical Gambit

    There’s believing your own press releases. And then there’s believing your own delusions of grandeur. Joe Biden should look in the mirror every day and see a president elected on the basis of the unpopularity of his predecessor at a time when the country was slammed by a once-in-100-years pandemic. Instead, by every account, he sees a transformative leader with a mandate to change America as rapidly and irreversibly as possible. As the news site Axios noted, Biden wants his next 100 days to be “more audacious” than his first 100, as he seeks “to re-engineer the very fundamentals of America — inequality, voting rights and government’s role in directing economic growth.” Oh, is that all? Biden’s drive to make himself the next FDR and erect a massive progressive edifice on the slightest of political foundations is monumentally arrogant and almost certainly bound to fail. Biden is contemplating the sort of bait-and-switch that rarely goes over well. Yes, the policy plans he ran on last year were further to the left of Barack Obama’s and of Biden’s own lengthy record as a U.S. senator. But Biden described himself as a moderate who wanted to work with Republicans and restore a sense of normality to Washington. He said, as he put it when urging Republicans not to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsberg seat on the Supreme Court, that “we need to de-escalate, not escalate.” No one listening to that or a thousand other things Biden said during the campaign would have had him pegged as the guy who’d immediately set about making wrenching changes in the American way of life. For a would-be FDR, Biden doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental source of the New Dealer’s power was enormous congressional majorities. FDR came into office in 1932 with almost a 200-seat majority in the House, 313–117, after Republicans lost more than 100 seats. Biden came into office in 2020 with a bare nine-seat majority in the House after Democrats surprisingly lost ground all over the country. It’s the narrowest Democratic House majority since the last two years of the Rutherford B. Hayes administration. In the Senate, FDR had 58 Democrats, because Republicans lost twelve seats in 1932 in one of the worst senatorial drubbings in history. Biden has a 50–50 tie after Democrats eked out two special-election victories in Georgia earlier this year, with Vice President Kamala Harris on standby to break ties. The fate of Biden’s legislative agenda hangs by a thread, depending on whether Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, relatively moderate Democrats, support his proposals. If FDR had been equally dependent on a couple of ideologically unsympathetic Democrats from the outset of his administration, he wouldn’t be FDR. If Biden feels emboldened by his first 100 days, he is defining achievement downward. FDR signed into law more than a dozen major measures addressing the Great Depression during his first 100 days, while Biden got a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — a huge amount of spending, yes, but much of it is temporary. Pro-Biden pundits are currently exulting that he has about a 53 percent approval rating, a respectable showing, if hardly a position of overwhelming strength from which to try to revolutionize the country. Significantly, FDR initially grew even more powerful after 1932. Republicans dropped down to only 17 senators and 89 congressmen in 1936, whereas Biden will be lucky to hold on to his slender congressional majorities next year. With his legislative margin of error so thin, it’s unlikely that Biden will get his way on much besides spending and taxes. Almost all of his sweeping proposals, from federalizing elections to making D.C. a state, will fall by the wayside. More to the point, it’s wrong for Biden to attempt to force through such radical measures when his mandate for them exists only in his ridiculously inflated self-image. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames

    Montreal Canadiens fans will eagerly watch Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames as 20-year-old prospect Cole Caufield makes his NHL debut. The team announced via Twitter that coach Dominique Ducharme "confirms that Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight in Calgary." Caufield was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and won the 2021 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey's best player after putting up 30 goals and 22 assists in 31 games at Wisconsin.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • No guarantees Garoppolo will be on roster, or alive, on Sunday: 49ers Shanahan

    Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl game in 2020 but speculation over his future has been rife since they traded up from 12th to acquire the third pick of this year's NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to take a quarterback with that pick and when asked if Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the draft Shanahan took the news conference in a darker direction.

  • Norman Powell with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a 2-pointer vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 04/25/2021

  • Stage 1 wreck takes Joey Logano out of Talladega contention

    A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Official race results Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, […]

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.

  • Joe Ingles with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/24/2021

  • 'I get no respect': How Brian Jordan is the forgotten two-sport star

    His MLB and NFL careers stand up to Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders; 30 years later, Jordan wonders if that era is gone for good.