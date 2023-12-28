Jayce Swanson lived 2,200 miles away last year. He may be a key piece for Reitz basketball

EVANSVILLE – Jayce Swanson admits his knowledge of Indiana high school basketball needs work.

This isn’t a slight. The point guard lived 2,200 miles away in Seattle this time last year. Although he attempted to learn quickly, it proved better to experience it first-hand. One game immediately stood out: an overtime game at Mater Dei on Dec. 8.

The atmosphere couldn't compare. Consider it his welcome to Indiana moment.

“That was one of biggest environments I’ve played in and loudest too,” said Swanson. “The game environment is different (here).”

Reitz’s Jayce Swanson (0) takes a three-point shot as the Reitz Panthers play the North Huskies Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The junior at Reitz High School and transfer from Gonzaga Prep Academy (Wash.) was an unknown to many around Evansville before relocating to the West Side. That likely changed after the first month and certainly will by March. Swanson will be one of the key players if Reitz, the defending sectional champion, reaches its potential.

“When he doesn’t play well, we’re not successful,” said Reitz coach Austin Brooks. “But when he does play well — I’m not just talking scoring — all of that is starting to come into place. We’re seeing the team chemistry go to another level.”

A move from Seattle proved difficult to start

Swanson doesn’t sugar coat it. He was initially unhappy.

The first memories for the 5-9 guard are likely in a basketball gym. More specifically, they’d be watching his father coach. George Swanson had stops at the high school and college levels in Texas and Washington before a successful run as an assistant with North Idaho College.

That led to June 2022 when he was chosen to join David Ragland’s staff at Evansville. Jayce stayed in Seattle the ensuing school year and was an All-Greater Spokane League Honorable Mention selection for Gonzaga Prep. The family officially moved this past summer.

Swanson was a teenager relocating over 2,000 miles away. He didn’t know anybody. There were times over the next few months he would retreat into a shell according to his coach.

“I was kind of bummed out,” he said of the initial move. “I didn’t know much. I started learning when my dad got the job.”

The first interaction with Brooks came quickly. The coach treats games during the summer period as less restrictive. One motion offense and a single out of bounds play. Let the athletes work through it. A young team bickered without a leader on the court. The Panthers didn’t win a game.

Swanson didn’t join until late because of school in Seattle. Brooks saw the potential but also noticed his comfortability lacking. That was to be expected in unknown surroundings. Swanson transferred to a school almost twice the size.

The ensuing period following the summer was vital. Brooks knew it.

“He didn’t know anybody,” he said. “It was so overwhelming for him and he was stuck in his shell. We knew once we got in basketball season things would really change.”

“They’re always staying in touch with me even not in Evansville,” Swanson added of his new team. “They welcomed me.”

Reitz’s Jayce Swanson (0) dribbles up court as the Reitz Panthers play the North Huskies Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The coaches purposely paired Swanson with certain guys with small moments like a bite to eat, a trip to the bowling lanes, even a University of Evansville game. Sometimes it was just a text. They wanted the new kid to feel comfortable.

Swanson would later tell Brooks he couldn’t hear him give orders during the Mater Dei game because of the atmosphere. It was also an adjustment to how the game was played in Seattle compared to Evansville.

“He was nervous,” said Brooks. “He said, ‘Coach, I haven’t played in front of a crowd like this.’ The transition is going to be hard, but there are so many resources to help you. Make sure these guys understand our bond and what it takes to get to the next level. It’s bigger than basketball. This is brotherhood.”

A coaches' son through and through

Brooks saw the change slowly take hold. One particular moment stands out in hindsight.

Reitz trailed by 17 points late in the first half against Castle on Dec. 15. For a young team still growing mentally, it would have been easy to fold. Take your lumps and move on. Brooks noticed something different in the huddle.

It was Swanson. He was becoming more vocal and keeping morale high. The Panthers won 67-65.

“He was starting to become a leader and define himself as a point guard,” said Brooks. “You started to see that the other night. Jayce brought everybody together.”

Reitz’s Jayce Swanson (0) eyes a three-point shot as the Reitz Panthers play the North Huskies Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The individual numbers tell part of the story. Swanson is second on the team in points (11.8), assists (3.3) and steals (2.0). But there are moments where he’s brought it. A 16-point, six-assist effort in a win over Vincennes Lincoln. He dropped 21 points in another conference win versus North. A pass-first point guard who is more than capable of finding his own shot.

What is equally as important is maturity and intelligence. Reitz graduated three starters from its sectional championship team. Several sophomores and freshmen filled the gaps. Swanson is becoming the necessary glue as the Panthers’ point guard.

That sounds like the definition of a coaches’ son. All those hours watching his father in a gym or bouncing ideas off him at the dinner table. If Reitz is to succeed this season — the potential is enticing with Division I prospects Jaylan Mitchell and Braylen Langley — the key is its point guard.

“Jayce is very smart on the court,” said Brooks. “Coaches’ son all the way. He understands spots, passing guys open and how to get his own shot as well. And he’s getting used to our coaching. Every coach does things differently. Our principles are different but the foundation is we really rely on him.”

Swanson is also starting to enjoy his new basketball surroundings. Four of the Panthers’ first six games were against Southern Indiana Athletic Conference opponents. No offense to those in Washington, but the junior says the atmospheres don’t compare.

The game is different. The games are more fun.

“Basketball is more appreciated over here,” said Swanson. “I notice from all the teams, no matter their skill set, everybody plays really hard. I can help run the team and get everybody set. Run what the coaches need and go score when I need to.”

Reitz’s Jayce Swanson (0) soars to the net as the Reitz Panthers play the North Huskies Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The first month was full of growing for Reitz. It struggled to score the first four games but found another gear in wins over North and Castle. Langley returned from a meniscus injury on a minutes restriction. Mitchell has started his high school career strong with averages of 19.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

How the Panthers look now will be different by February. And if they reach their potential, don’t be surprised if their point guard is a reason why.

“We’re moving forward in a positive way,” said Brooks. “When we do take a bad shot, we’re going to talk to each other but not be offended. We know it’s not personal. It’s still a learning process. We love the month of February and March because we’ll have it figured out by then.”

