JAY-Z Reportedly Wants Travis Scott to Back Out of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Variety reports that JAY-Z is urging Travis Scott to pull out of a Super Bowl performance alongside Maroon 5.
Sources tell Variety that Jay-Z — who has been highly critical of the NFL over its treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick — is attempting to talk Scott out of performing https://t.co/BbOOCyMe11
— Variety (@Variety) December 20, 2018
In case you missed it, the Astroworld rapper was tagged to perform alongside Adam Levine's somehow-still-hitmaking band at the upcoming Super Bowl. While even more rappers are being considered for the spectacle in Atlanta on February 3, 2019, Scott appears to be the only confirmed act besides Maroon 5.
This allegedly doesn't sit well with Jigga, who has been highly critical of the NFL and the way that it has handled the issue of ongoing player protests against police brutality. Jay has been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who kickstarted the movement and has been effectively blackballed by the league for his troubles.
Jay isn't the first to criticize the idea of Scott playing at the Super Bowl. Meek Mill reminded Scott that the league needs him more than he needs the league in a series of tweets following the news that he had signed on.
For what???? https://t.co/oTZ4PsDqcD
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018
He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this shit!
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2018
If other reports are to be believed, Shawn Carter will have a few more phone calls to make in the coming weeks. Rumor has it that Cardi B and Big Boi are also in talks to play the halftime set at America's most-watched sporting event.
Fans were already unhappy at the halftime selections before Jay started his campaign to distance rappers from the NFL, noting that having Scott and Maroon 5 play in an influential hip-hop hub like Atlanta was a missed opportunity.
Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018
