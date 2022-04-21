Jay Wright retiring, with Fordham's Kyle Neptune next in line as Villanova head coach

Kyle Neptune Fordham screenshot

In a stunning move in the world of college basketball, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is retiring and will be replaced by Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune.



Wright, 60, started his head coaching career with seven seasons at Hofstra before moving to Villanova before the 2001-02 season. Under Wright’s tutelage, Villanova became one of the premier college basketball programs in the country, winning two national championships while reaching the Final Four four times to go along with eight Big East regular-season titles.

The Churchville, Pa., native posted a 642-282 regular season record and a 34-16 record in the NCAA Tournament

Neptune, 37, will return to Villanova following his one season at the helm of the Fordham Rams. In his lone season, Neptune led Fordham, a struggling program in recent years, to a 16-16 record and the program’s first A-10 tournament quarterfinal appearance since 2007.

Neptune, a Brooklyn native, got his coaching career started at Villanova as the team’s video coordinator from 2008-10. After four seasons as an assistant at Niagara, Neptune returned to Villanova as an assistant for eight seasons before heading to the Bronx.

And for those wondering if this could signal Wright finally making the jump to the NBA, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wright is retiring from coaching all together, with people around Wright believing the NBA does not appeal to him.

Wright issued the following statement, acknowledging that his time as Villanova's head coach has come to an end: