Jay Wright on the potential for UConn to repeat as National Champions

UConn is so tough this year. They've been atop the rankings for the majority of the season. Do they have what it takes to repeat?

JAY WRIGHT: I really think they do, Krysten. I think UConn, Purdue, and Houston have kind of separated themselves a little bit. I think the three of them are in a league of their own. I do think Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona Kansas, Kentucky are just below that, could definitely get them. But those three, because of their experience, because of their depth.

Now Houston just did lose Joseph Tugler, their backup big man, which I think I want to see how they play through these tournaments early to see how it impacts them. But I think it's going to be a bigger loss than might originally have been talked about.

But Connecticut has the depth. They're a different team than last year. They're a little more perimeter oriented. They're a little bit, I think, better defensively. And I think they've got better shot making. And Tristen Newton has turned into a point guard that can dominate the game.

KRYSTEN PEEK: What is it about this stage that brings out the best in players?

JAY WRIGHT: You know, the great ones really do have an understanding for being on the big stage. And they really do take their games to another level. And you can't teach someone that. And you don't find out if they have it until you see them in those situations.

You know, I was blessed to have guys like Jalen Brunson. And even in '16, in his freshman year, during the season he kind of struggled a little bit. He was a great freshman but there were certain things defensively he struggled with. But as a freshman when we got to the NCAA tournament, all of a sudden those defensive inadequacies went away and he played on another level.

And then you look at a guy like Dante DiVincenzo that never started for us. He never was a starter. I don't know. I can't remember, it was like 35 points in a national championship game coming off the bench. But put him on that stage and he's going to go to another level.

There are certain guys, and they're the great ones, that really can do that. And you can't teach them that. They either have it or they don't.

