Jay Wright open to potential NBA job, just not right now: ‘I definitely need a break’

Jay Wright is ready for some time off.

The former Villanova coach, who retired last week after 21 seasons with the Wildcats, said on ESPN Tuesday that he was ready for a break from coaching — one he’s undoubtedly earned.

What he didn’t do, though, was completely shut down the idea of coaching again in the future, even in the NBA.

“That was something I always thought about,” Wright said about coaching in the NBA. “My experience with the Olympics kind of scratched that itch … I kind of feel like I did a little bit. And I loved coaching those guys.

“Right now I definitely need a break … But honestly, down the road, I’d be lying — I don’t know what I’m going to feel like.”

Wright announced on Wednesday that he was stepping down as Villanova’s head coach. The two-time national championship winner and two-time Naismith Coach of the Year had been at Villanova since 2001, and reached four Final Fours — including one last season.

The Hall of Famer was replaced by Kyle Neptune, who was an assistant under Wright for 12 years. He left before last season for Fordham, his first head coaching job.

Wright will now move into a special assistant role with Villanova University’s president.

"I know I made the right decision, because I don't think going into next year I'd be able to do the things I need to do to keep this program at a high level," Wright said. "But I'm going to take this year and really throw myself into this position at Villanova, and then see what's out there. I just didn't want to be the coach at Villanova and not be 100 percent in."

Though there are plenty of NBA teams that would be interested in hiring Wright for next season — and he's more than equipped to handle it — it sounds like such a jump will have to wait at least for a little bit.