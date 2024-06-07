Jay Simpson | Hard not to be a fan of Caitlin Clark

Jun. 7—The WNBA and women's basketball in general have come a long way.

I could tell that this was coming but never did I expect it would happen so quickly. I hate to say it's all because of Caitlin Clark because there are some other big-name women who played a part, such as Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky.

But let's be honest: Clark is bringing the league more money than any other player, and I love that for her.

The start of Clark's rookie season with the Indiana Fever has been really physical to say the least as she is going against grown women now. She's not the fastest or the strongest on the court, and they aren't shying away from showing her that with some of the fouls being made on her. I think the vets are trying to give her a welcome to the WNBA and that's expected. I believe Clark will adjust to the physicality, and before we know it, she will be doing what we are all accustomed to seeing her do. Like at Iowa.

As she continues to grow as a player in the league, I would like to see her return some of the physicality and let the whole league know she can hold her own. I can remember the same thing happening to Stephen Curry in his rookie season.

Although he didn't have nearly as much hype as Clark does, guys didn't take it easy on him, either. He had to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game, and I'd say it's paid off for him quite well over the years as he is a four-time NBA champion and will go down as one of the best players ever and unanimously the best shooter to ever play in the NBA. He's built himself quite the resume, and I truly think Clark will do some of the same things in the WNBA.

I'm a huge fan of Clark — as you can see — and I don't agree with all of the hate and jealousy she is receiving. It's not her fault the media loves her. She's marketable, does things the right way and the ultimate competitor. It has nothing to do with race at all, and I hate to hear it. She's just that good!