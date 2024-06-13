Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park selections for Thursday, June 13

JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Celtics Wildcat (1st race). Value play of the day: Angel's Magic (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/4/1,4,5,6/2,6,8), $42.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin)124/7-5

2: Folk Hero (Sanchez, Gomez)124/12-1

3: Brahms Is Who (Gallardo, Tranquilino)124/12-1

4: Keba Lucky Day (Da Silva, Kenney)124/2-1

5: Diva de Kela (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/6-1

6: Bebop Baby (Carmona, Roberts)119/4-1

CELTICS WILDCAT (1) beat this same field two weeks ago. Looks to be the lone speed again today and if she breaks alertly from the rail, they'll have to catch her to cash. DIVA DE KELA (5) was no match for the top pick in last but that was her first race in six-months. Expecting an improved effort with that prep. KEBA LUCKY DAY (4) chased the top pick in last without really challenging. Must improve to compete.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hightail Cowboy (Carmona, Robertson)119/2-1

2: Tombi (Gallardo, Rushton)124/6-1

3: Masterpiece Day (Harr, Muckey)124/5-1

4: Libertarian (Da Silva, Bethke)124/10-1

5: Darnquick (Morales, Silva Jr.)124/7-2

6: Head for Business (Ceballos, Woolley, Jr.)124/3-1

7: Pervasive (Arroyo, Muckey)124/15-1

HIGHTAIL COWBOY (1) drops substantially in class for one of the top barns. Really likes the footing in Shakopee having finished first/second in eight-of-eleven. DARNQUICK (5) has early speed for a high percentage barn. There appears to be other speed in here, so will have to hit the ground running. MASTERPIECE DAY (3) showed some competitive spirit at Fonner this spring but is in deeper water here.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Golden Bandit (Fuentes, Rosin)122/7-2

2: Keen Cat (Birzer, Arnett)124/8-1

3: Mr. Thunderstruck (Quinonez, Von Hemel)122/6-1

4: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, VanWinkle)122/9-2

5: Skippy's Strike (Barandela, Bedford)122/12-1

6: Niles Channel (Gallardo, Tracy)122/2-1

7: Arrest (Morales, Silva Jr.)122/4-1

ANGEL'S MAGIC (4) had tremendous success on the local lawn last summer winning three times with two other in-the-money finishes. Has one way to go and that's to the front and dare them to catch him. GOLDEN BANDIT (1) also had a good summer here last year winning the Canterbury Derby on the grass but his current form can be questioned. NILES CHANNEL (6) won four in a row this winter/spring at Fairgrounds and might get the dream trip behind the pacesetter.

4 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fat and Furious (Barajas, Silva)122/7-2

2: Angie's Revrac (Harr, Muckey)122/12-1

3: Foxglove (Roman, Padilla)122/6-1

4: Dust Maker (Da Silva, Silva Jr.)122/2-1

5: Mizzen Millions (Valenzuela, Garrett)122/9-2

6: Toodaloo Y'all (Arroyo, Rarick)122/4-1

7: Winze (Morales, Rushton)122/10-1

MIZZEN MILLIONS (5) is third off the layoff and returns to the dirt after flashing speed on the turf in last. Can either go for the lead or sit just off the pace before making a decisive late move. DUST MAKER (4) ships in from Turf Paradise after a winning effort two months ago. Switches to a barn that does well with new stock. TOODALOO Y'ALL (6) returns to the dirt and was competitive this winter/spring at Tampa.

5 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I Came to Shame (Da Silva, Smith)124/15-1

2: Run Bambi Run (Gallardo, Berndt)124/6-1

3: Shezonezestreet (Rodriguez, Roberts)124/12-1

4: Laughintothebank (Ceballos, Rarick)124/15-1

5: Delusional Dream (Arroyo, Sheehan)124/6-1

6: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Rosin)119/4-1

7: Ana (Quinonez, Scherer)124/3-1

8: Countess of Cairo (Roman, VanWinkle)124/9-2

9: Miss Gold (Harr, Rengstorf)119/5-1

GI GIS MAP (6) broke her maiden on the dirt at Oaklawn this winter going wire-to-wire. Showed speed in last on a yielding turf at Hawthorne before tiring late but should improve second time on the surface. COUNTESS OF CAIRO (8) drops in price after three tries on the grass this spring at Tampa. Faced better here on the surface last summer. RUN BAMBI RUN (2) gets on the sod for the first time but is well bred for it and this barn is always dangerous on the grass.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Crocodile Tears (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/4-1

2: Husker Butch (Ceballos, Riecken)122/6-1

3: Toomanynames (Jude, Rushton)117/12-1

4: Big Muckity (Rodriguez, Biehler)122/5-1

5: Future Perfect (Carmona, Robertson)117/5-2

6: Stability (Quinonez, Garrett)122/9-2

7: Saint Charles (Fuentes, Biehler)122/7-2

STABILITY (6) returns to the claiming ranks after trying allowance competition in the last two in New Mexico. Showed an affinity for this course last summer and his tactical speed and outside post are to his advantage. SAINT CHARLES (7) popped and stopped in his first local appearance of the season. Anticipating more typical effort today. BIG MUCKITY (4) has class and the breeding for his first turf start.

7 300 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

SHEZA STEAKIN CARTE (4) has had many opportunities to graduate but has hit the board in almost half of her eleven starts. Just missed in her last try at Remington. A repeat performance gets her diploma. RELENTLESSLY SWEET (5) starts for the top barn and is third off the layoff. Owns the fastest speed figure of the field. PEEPL R POLITICAL (8) makes his career debut in a race where many of these have had multiple chances.

8 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Little Sister Run (Hernandez, McDaniel)124/8-1

2: Shes Hell Bent (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-2

3: Stel an Eagle (Navarrete Jr., Stein)124/5-1

4: Coconino (Ramirez, Hardy)124/9-2

5: Jjs Moonshine (Estrada, Stein)124/7-2

6: Bp April (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/10-1

7: Streakin Fun N Fancy (Valenzuela, Stein)124/4-1

JJS MOONSHINE (5) didn't show much in his career debut down at Remington Park but that was against open company. Faces state restricted foes today and should show improvement off that initial start. COCONINO (4) hopped when the gates opened in her first start. Needs to break alertly today to be in the mix. SHES HELL BENT (2) debuts for the perennial leading trainer, so can't dismiss.