Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Saturday, May 25, 2024

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Birdie Be Gone (6th race). Value play of the day: Shane's Jewel (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (2/1,2,3,4,5,8,9,10/9/1,2,6,7/2,3,6), $48.

1. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Chocolate Freckles (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/4-1

2: Mickey Dobbs (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/5-1

3: Checkcashingconnie (Roman, Robertson) 122/9-5

4: Winze (Morales, Rushton) 122/10-1

5: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-2

6: Angie's Revrac (Arroyo, Muckey) 122/6-1

CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (3) is third off the layoff for the high-percentage Robertson barn. Faced better in Arkansas this spring. Has tactical speed to be involved early and wear them down late. PURRFECT MOON (5) is in good form after a victory in last at Lone Star Park. Would benefit from a fast early pace to set up her late closing kick. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (1) has dangerous early speed and the rail, but how long can she remain on the lead?

2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

1: Smarty Be Good (Ortega, Robertson) 119/5-1

2: Melania T (Fuentes, Tranquilino) 124/9-2

3: Daytrip Selfie (Barandela, Ramaekers) 119/12-1

4: Russian Tothe Wire (Ceballos, Lund) 124/5-2

5: Master Jane (Da Silva, Rushton) 119/6-1

6: Zongs Irish Frost (Harr, Cline) 124/7-2

7: Diamond Dee (Rodriguez, Lund) 119/4-1

RUSSIAN TOTHE WIRE (4) is a four-year-old facing primarily three-year-olds. Ran evenly in her seasonal debut down in the desert last out while finishing second. A repeat of that effort gets her the money. ZONGS IRISH FROST (6) ran some competitive races this spring at Oaklawn but continues to back up in the stretch. SMARTY BE GOOD (1) only has one career start and that was against much better. Has upside for a good barn.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Super Wise (Fuentes, Scherer) 122/4-1

2: War Chest (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 122/9-2

3: Devil Vision (Roman, Robertson) 122/5-2

4: Vitale (Barandela, Ramaekers) 122/12-1

5: Mark in Greeley (Ceballos, Rengstorf) 122/6-1

6: Inesperado (Rodriguez, Kenney) 122/6-1

7: Lucky Smile (Sanchez, Gomez) 122/12-1

8: Bellamys Roan (Gallardo, Westermann) 122/12-1

9: Shane's Jewel (Quinonez, Rhone) 122/8-1

SHANE'S JEWEL (9) is a cagey veteran with 15 career wins on his résumé. Has only tried the grass four times out of 67 starts but is bred to like the surface. If he gets loose, he could get brave on the front. SUPER WISE (1) has been close many times recently but tends to hang when it matters. Speed figures dominate and will be flying late. WAR CHEST (2) ran respectably in his first local start last week but pace scenario could hurt him.

4. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

1: Philo Beddoe (Lara, Roberts) 122/15-1

2: Channel Won (Gallardo, Tracy) 122/5-2

3: Knighted (Harr, Muckey) 122/12-1

4: Head for Business (Arreola, Woolley Jr.) 122/8-1

5: Saint Charles (Valenzuela, Biehler) 122/5-1

6: Hurts So Good (Roman, Robertson) 122/4-1

7: Wrath (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 122/15-1

8: Shacked Stateside (Fuentes, Donlin) 117/8-1

9: Withstandthestorm (Carmona, Bethke) 117/10-1

10: Ship It Red (Rodriguez, Lund) 122/6-1

CHANNEL WON (2) has won three of his past five races and absolutely loves this specialty distance with 11 wins in his career. Should get an ideal setup for his closing kick with a lot of early speed in front of him. SHIP IT RED (10) would also benefit from a hot early pace. Gets back to his preferred surface after three straight dirt tries. HURTS SO GOOD (6) had a couple nice tries at this distance last summer but might need one for his best effort.

5. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

1: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/6-1

2: Shabam (Da Silva, Robertson) 124/5-1

3: Hurricain Hunter (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

4: Gypsy Wife (Carmona, Eikleberry) 119/3-1

5: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

6: Merlin's Sister (Arroyo, Bedford) 124/20-1

7: Long Monday (Rodriguez, Rushton) 124/15-1

8: Fat and Furious (Gallardo, Silva) 124/12-1

9: Tales of Makenna (Fuentes, Hone) 124/10-1

10: Betyar Azets (Barajas, Silva) 124/10-1

11: Foxglove (Roman, Padilla) 124/10-1

12: Folk Hero (Sanchez, Gomez) 124/20-1

HURRICAIN HUNTER (3) is second of the layoff for a high percentage barn. Should gain fitness from that stat and was knocking on the door against better here last summer. INVINCIBELLA (5) will likely show speed early and could be leading into the stretch but tends to back up late. Hasn't visited the winner circle in over two years. GYPSY WIFE (4) had a win, a second and a third on the local lawn last summer in just four starts.

6. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

1: O'Babe (Carmona, Scherer) 117/4-1

2: Wings From Above (Barandela, Riecken) 122/10-1

3: Cato's Lady (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/10-1

4: When Judy Calls (Barajas, Silva) 122/10-1

5: Brewhouse (Roman, Robertson) 122/5-1

6: Miz Cali (Gallardo, Silva) 122/5-1

7: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin) 122/6-1

8: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 122/15-1

9: Birdie Be Gone (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/5-2

BIRDIE BE GONE (9) has won four of six since last September. Exits a stakes race where four of the five horses that ran in that race have come back to win their next start. Should be able to stalk and pounce from the outside. HOTASAPISTOL (7) adores the local strip with all of her six career wins coming on the surface. Could be dangerous if she gets an easy lead. BREWHOUSE (5) is another that has speed but will need to improve to compete.

7. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

1: Lake Bee (Barajas, Silva) 117/6-1

2: Crew Dragon (Roman, Robertson) 122/2-1

3: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

4: Copanello Bay (Gallardo, Westermann) 122/8-1

5: Tactical Attack (Rodriguez, Martinez) 122/9-2

6: Sea to Success (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/5-1

7: Bugler (Fuentes, Kenney) 122/7-2

LAKE BEE (1) has done little wrong since breaking his maiden at Remington Park in November. Throw out his last race as he didn't like two-turns. Should appreciate the cutback in distance. CREW DRAGON (2) has been facing better this winter/spring at Fair Grounds/Oaklawn posting impressive speed figures but doesn't like to win too often. BUGLER (7) has been competitive this winter/spring down in Arizona hitting the board in all five starts.

8. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $12,500.

1: Ka Pow (Harr, Smith) 124/12-1

2: Straitfromtheduece (Valenzuela, Biehler) 119/3-1

3: Zenyarty Bones (Ortega, Robertson) 119/7-2

4: Benz Lake Thunder (Sanchez, Bethke) 119/15-1

5: Ridin Solo (Carmona, Bethke) 114/10-1

6: Haunted Haze (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/2-1

7: Jamaica Mistaica (Da Silva, Smith) 124/5-1

8: Westdakota (Barandela, Bedford) 119/12-1

STRAITFROMTHEDUECE (2) broke slowly in his career debut locally last fall and then caught the rail against open company in last at Remington Park. Returns to state-breds and may show early speed. HAUNTED HAZE (6) has only one career start when backing up in the lane last fall. Returns for the top barn and should improve. ZENYARTY BONES (3) makes his three-year-old debut for a barn that excels with young horses.