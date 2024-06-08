Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Saturday, June 8

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Cupids Crush (4th race). Value play of the day: Hit the Seam (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (5/1,4,5/2,3,4,5,6,10/1,2,3,6,7/3), $45.

1. 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Honeycrisp (Rodriguez, Biehler) 124/7-5

2: Blazing Performer (Roman, Berndt) 119/2-1

3: Chuck's Every Wish (Lara, McKinley) 119/15-1

4: Rosalina (Valenzuela, Litfin) 119/6-1

5: Blues Cross (Lindsay, Rhone) 119/12-1

6: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone) 124/7-2

HONEYCRISP (1) makes her second start of her four-year-old season and her second try on dirt. Ran evenly on the surface last year and should be able to save valuable ground on the rail. BLAZING PERFORMER (2) made her career debut in late May and didn't show much interest. Top barn wins 42% in second start. ROSALINA (4) has shown occasional speed but has also stopped badly in the lane.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shut Up Michael (Valenzuela, Rarick) 124/7-2

2: Driskill (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

3: Samurai Mike (Lara, Litfin) 124/4-1

4: Vroysky (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/6-1

5: Hit the Seam (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Fuentes, Arnett) 124/6-1

7: Lucky Smile (Gallardo, Lund) 124/10-1

8: O Dogg (Sanchez, Riecken) 124/12-1

HIT THE SEAM (5) is the most likely pacesetter as he has blazing early speed. Won three-in-a-row in the fall/winter and has a couple victories at this specialty distance. The one to catch. SHUT UP MICHAEL (1) ran competitively at this distance locally last summer against much better. Will need to break cleanly on the rail. DRISKILL (2) has effective early speed and tries the grass for the first time but is well bred for it.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

2: Warrior's Moon (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

3: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 124/4-1

4: Riveting Spirit (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

5: Child Proof (Roman, Padilla) 124/12-1

6: Merlin's Sister (Arroyo, Bedford) 124/15-1

7: Irazu (Lindsay, Jones) 124/6-1

8: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva) 124/9-2

9: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/5-1

RIVETING SPIRIT (4) has won six of 17 on the turf and makes her first local start for a high-percentage barn. Should be able to get comfortable behind the pacesetters and wear them down late. WARRIOR'S MOON (2) is the "other" Silva entrant along with the top choice and was just claimed which usually signals improvement. INVINCIBELLA (3) should be prominent early but how long can she hold the lead. Winless in over two years.

4. Lady Slipper Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 118/12-1

2: Thunders Rocknroll (Gallardo, Arnett) 118/8-5

3: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/8-1

4: Birdie Be Gone (Rodriguez, Biehler) 120/4-1

5: Cupids Crush (Roman, Robertson) 118/2-1

6: Lover Girl (Fuentes, Williams) 118/6-1

CUPIDS CRUSH (5) has been extremely tough to beat going one turn on the dirt including three wins in five starts at the distance. Her tactical speed gives her options with the speed inside of her. BIRDIE BE GONE (4) has been in great form since last fall, winning five times. May get the perfect trip behind a speed duel. THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (2) only has one way to go and that's to the front, but she will have company.

5. 10,000 Lakes Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/4-5

2: Sir Sterling (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 118/8-1

3: Runaway Ready (Carmona, Robertson) 118/12-1

4: Thealligatorhunter (Roman, Padilla) 120/7-2

5: Xavey Dave (Da Silva, Robertson) 118/4-1

6: Bayou Benny (Valenzuela, Scherer) 118/10-1

THEALLIGATORHUNTER (4) won his last against open company after checking into the first turn and losing momentum. Loves the Canterbury dirt crossing the finish line first in eleven-of-sixteen starts. XAVEY DAVE (5) raced heroically in his first local start last year after a similar long layoff. May get a nice stalking trip off the early speed. DOCTOR OSCAR (1) is the reigning Canterbury Horse of the Year and will be on the lead early, but his recent form can be questioned.

6. One mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Copanello Bay (Roman, Westermann) 122/15-1

2: Crafty King (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 122/4-1

3: Artie's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/3-1

4: Table for Two (Fuentes, Fuentes) 122/9-2

5: Mission Key (Ceballos, Rarick) 122/5-1

6: Il Capitano (Rodriguez, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

7: Face Value (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 122/8-1

8: Last Martini (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/5-1

9: Silver Dash (Da Silva, Martinez) 122/12-1

10: Loring Park (Gallardo, Bethke) 122/8-1

11: Twoko Bay (Carmona, Scherer) 117/9-2

12: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt) 122/6-1

13: Mr Navigator (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/5-1

14: Fly Nightly (Quinonez, Ramaekers) 122/12-1

LORING PARK (10) raced on a fast track in last for the first time in his career and it didn't go well. Draw a line through it. Returns to his preferred surface and gets a jockey change. ARTIE'S ANGEL (3) is third off the layoff and was facing better down in Tampa. The Quinonez/Padilla combo is always a threat. IL CAPITANO (6) popped and stopped in last but his speed is dangerous and has five wins on the surface.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Crew Dragon (Carmona, Robertson) 117/9-2

2: Bodenheimer (Rodriguez, Lund) 122/5-2

3: Jacks Outlaw (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/7-2

4: Diamond City (Lindsay, Condon) 122/8-1

5: Lake Bee (Barajas, Silva) 117/12-1

6: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/6-1

7: Bayou Colonel (Fuentes, Scherer) 122/6-1

8: Hap Hot (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

9: Euromantic (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/15-1

BODENHEIMER (2) was dominate at this distance last summer rattling off three wins in a row. There is a lot of speed in this race so he must break alertly and get involved early. CREW DRAGON (1) has been facing better this winter/spring at Fairgrounds/Oaklawn. Will attempt to save ground on the rail and close late. CROCODILEHUNTER (6) went wire-to-wire at this distance locally last summer.

8. One mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: David's Faith (Rodriguez, Lund) 119/10-1

2: Tarps Storm (Roman, Espinoza) 124/15-1

3: Mafia (Valenzuela, Garrett) 124/4-1

4: Cowboy Cause (Carmona, Litfin 114/9-2

5: Ukraine Strong (Barajas, Silva) 119/5-2

6: Chasentheone (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/9-5

7: Proof of Purchase (Jude, Rushton) 119/10-1

MAFIA (3) will try to rough up his competitors and steal it on the front end. Drops to the lowest level of his career and is trying two-turns for the first time, but his breeding indicates he'll relish it. UKRAINE STRONG (5) flashed speed two back before stopping badly. The addition of blinkers might help him focus. CHASENTHEONE (6) speed figures are competitive but has had many chances at this level.