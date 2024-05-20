Jay Johnson updates status of LSU pitcher Gage Jump for SEC tournament

LSU baseball is set to begin SEC Tournament play on Tuesday against Georgia. After a strong finish that saw the Tigers sweep Ole Miss, LSU could use a win or two to solidify its resume for the selection committee.

For now, the Tuesday starter remains a mystery, but LSU head coach Jay Johnson took some time to update the status of ace Gage Jump.

“Too early to tell. But he was working hard in the weight room today, playing catch,” Johnson said when asked about it.

LSU’s pitching staff got off to an inconsistent start in 2024, but the emergence of Jump has helped to soothe some of the issues. Jump has thrown 31 innings since April 19, allowing just eight runs and striking out 39.

LSU went 4-1 in Jump’s last five starts in the regular season. The one loss was by one run on the road at Alabama.

In these postseason tournaments, it’s always all hands on deck with coaches stitching together pitching as best as they can. But if Jump is ready to go on Tuesday and LSU gets some innings, it would give LSU a chance at a conference tournament run.

Jump transferred to LSU last spring after two years at UCLA. He missed all of 2023 with an injury but has returned to form down the stretch in 2024.

