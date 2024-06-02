Jay Johnson says LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen was ‘ambushed’ in 1st inning by Wofford

LSU baseball faces elimination on Sunday in a rematch against the Wofford Terriers, and the game got off to a nightmarish start.

Nate Ackenhausen took the mound to begin the game, but his outing wouldn’t last long. He stayed for just 0.2 innings, allowing three hits and five runs (four earned) and was pulled from the game before the end of the bottom of the first in favor of Griffin Herring.

Speaking on the ESPN broadcast after LSU fell in an early hole, coach Jay Johnson said Ackenhausen was “ambushed,” per On3.

“We can’t get two and three until you get one,” Jay Johnson said. “So, that’s why our best pitcher is on the mound right now. Wofford did a nice job in the first inning. They ambushed Nate. Now, we just need to stay poised and try to scratch a couple together and get back in the game.”

The Tigers are looking to fight back and avoid elimination to clinch a spot in the regional final against North Carolina, who they lost to Saturday night.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire