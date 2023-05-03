Jay Johnson returning as South Bend Washington High School football coach

SOUTH BEND — A familiar face is returning to lead the South Bend Washington High School football program.

Jay Johnson, who previously spent seven seasons in charge of the Panthers from 2012-18, was named Wednesday as the new Washington coach.

Washington head coach Jay Johnson smiles during the Hammond vs. Washington High School football game Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at School Field in South Bend.

A former Notre Dame receiver, Johnson replaces Todd Stammich who resigned in April after going 14-24 in four seasons.

In his first stint on the West Side, Johnson posted a 24-50 overall record, including an 8-3 mark in 2015 for his lone winning season before resigning in 2018. He replaced Antwon Jones, another former Notre Dame player, as the head coach. Jones is now an assistant at Penn High School.

More: Todd Stammich resigns as South Bend Washington football coach after four seasons

Since Johnson's departure, he has served as an assistant coach at both Mishawaka Marian and Oberlin College.

Washington finished 2-8 last season. The Panthers open their 2023 season at Hammond Central on Aug. 18.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: IHSAA Jay Johnson returns as South Bend Washington High football coach