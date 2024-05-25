Jay Johnson offers high praise for LSU star Tommy White

Over the past three seasons, Tommy White has been one of the best players in college baseball. He starred as a hitter for the NC State Wolfpack during his freshman season, he was the cleanup hitter for the national championship team last season, and this year he has been a wizard with his glove at third base as well as his bat.

White has a .339 batting average with 11 doubles, 24 homers, and 69 RBI. He has a chance to break his career record for homers in a single season (he hit 27 as a freshman at NC State). Recently, Jay Johnson praised his current star in an interview.

“He’s one of the best players in college baseball history in my opinion,” Jay Johnson said, per On3. “Tommy, I’m super proud of him, taking the chance coming here. He’s made himself into an excellent defensive third baseman. I think he’d be in the conversation for all those defensive awards, but winning is really important to him.

“Just as an example, he talked to the team the other day about how he has no desire to take this uniform off, and that’s really powerful coming from a player as decorated as Tommy is.”

Tommy is trying to lead the Tigers to back-to-back national championships before he is drafted in the next MLB draft.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire