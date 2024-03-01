Jay Johnson names new Friday night starter for Astros Foundation Classic vs. No. 14 Texas

As we entered the 2024 baseball season, Thatcher Hurd was riding a high of finishing off 2023 the best way possible, by pitching the World Series clinching game against Florida.

It appeared he had turned the corner for the Tigers and he was at his best. That plus a great off-season led to him being named the Friday night starter, or the Ace, for the Tigers in 2024. Through two starts so far this season, Hurd has struggled. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA as he had allowed seven runs in seven innings pitched. It would be more understandable if it was happening against some of the best teams in college baseball, but it was happening in games against VMI and Stony Brook.

On the other hand, Luke Holman, the Alabama transfer has been incredible. He is 2-0 and has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings so far this season. For that reason, head coach Jay Johnson is going to have Holman on the mound for Game 1 of the Astros Foundation Classic as the Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns.

