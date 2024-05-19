Jay Johnson makes strong case for LSU baseball to make the NCAA Tournament

LSU baseball entered the weekend needing a series win over Ole Miss to remain in the NCAA tournament discussion. The Tigers did that and more in the process of sweeping the Rebels.

After jumping out to an early lead, a six-run inning in the fourth put LSU up 8-0. The Tigers tacked on another run later and won 9-3.

The series bolstered LSU’s NCAA resume as it enters the SEC Tournament on the bubble. LSU is now 36-20 on the year and 13-17 in conference play.

Sunday evening, Tigers’ head coach Jay Johnson made the case for his team to make the cut.

“There’s no doubt we’re one of the top 10 to 15 teams in college baseball. That’s not even debatable,” Johnson said.

“If we lost today, you could start peeling it back and finding a reason and give the committee an excuse to not put us in. There’s no excuse now, this is one of the best teams in the country,” Johnson added.

"There's no doubt we're one of the top 10-15 teams in college baseball. That's not even debatable."@LSUbaseball Jay Johnson says #LSU should be in the NCAA Tournament, end of discussion. pic.twitter.com/iJAypf7dMh — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) May 18, 2024

LSU struggled out of the gate in conference play, but Johnson highlighted LSU’s strong finish.

“I don’t think there’s five teams in America that could accomplish what these guys did in the last five weeks,” Johnson said.

LSU Baseball sweeps Ole Miss and boosts their resume for the NCAA Tournament. Jay Johnson thinks it's a pretty simple decision for the committee: "I don't think there's 5 teams in America that could accomplish what these guys did the last 5 weeks" pic.twitter.com/QhpAsx5Y8q — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) May 18, 2024

The Tigers are peaking at the right time and have a chance to solidify their chances with a strong showing in the SEC tournament.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire