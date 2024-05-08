Jay Johnson likes the poise LSU baseball is showing right now

LSU baseball found itself in trouble late against Northwestern State on Tuesday night. It’s a position the Tigers have gotten used to this year.

Entering the eighth, Northwestern held a 5-4 lead. With nobody on and one out, Steven Milam doubled down the right-field line. Following a Tommy White ground out, Jared Jones came to the plate with two outs as the go-ahead run.

Jones put a curveball in the bleachers for his 21st homer of the year, giving LSU the lead.

“I’m so proud of our team right now,” coach Jay Johnson said, “We’ve been playing playoff baseball for a month and they just stay with it. This is a game we couldn’t win a month ago.”

Johnson said he brought the team together after the fourth inning and told the group, “We have to win.”

He added that’s not something he usually does, but given the must-win nature of LSU’s season at this point, it was necessary.

After struggling with midweek games early in the season, this was LSU’s fifth consecutive midweek win. It comes after the Tigers took a series from No. 1 Texas A&M.

Up next for LSU is another critical series against Alabama. With the Tide one game ahead of LSU in the SEC standings, it’s a chance for the Tigers to make up some ground.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire