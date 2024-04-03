Jay Johnson implements a no-cell phone policy for LSU baseball

LSU Baseball is in rough shape at the moment. The Tigers have lost six of their last seven games as they lost two of three to Florida, got swept by Arkansas, and lost to Southern at home Monday night.

Coach Jay Johnson knows that something has to give. Something has to change to get this team to play at the level he wants them to play at. So, he has come up with a new policy for the players moving forward. A policy that might be able to keep distractions at bay: No more phones in the locker room.

At his radio show, Jay Johnson just said that the team won’t have any cell phones around the field or in the locker room “for a very long time.” “(Phones aren’t) going to make anybody a better player, and it's not going to make us a better team.” #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) April 2, 2024

When the players are at Alex Box Stadium, Johnson wants them to focus fully on baseball. The Tigers will host Vanderbilt starting on Thursday and the Commodores will enter the series as the No. 6 team in college baseball. If there was ever a time to turn the season around, this would be it.

