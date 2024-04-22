Jay Johnson gives an update on Brady Neal’s injury status for LSU baseball

Brady Neal has seen a lot of playing time for LSU this season from behind the dish.

The sophomore catcher from Tallahassee, Florida, has played in 33 games so far for the Tigers, and after starting out hitting pretty well at the plate, his production has fallen off.

Starting with the Vanderbilt series, Neal is 3-for-19 (.158) from the plate. That has led to a lot of people wondering what is going on with Neal. Today, LSU head coach Jay Johnson said that Neal has been dealing with a shoulder injury and he re-aggravated it against Missouri last weekend.

LSU is blessed with a plethora of talented catchers as the Tigers have three guys who could be the No. 1 guy at most other schools. Hayden Travinski, Alex Milazzo and Neal all have the talent to be starting catchers at any school in the country.

We have entered the back half of the season and LSU is fighting for a spot in the SEC tournament so it’s all hands on deck for the Tigers right now. Hopefully, Neal will heal sooner rather than later.

Brady Neal has been playing through a shoulder injury and re-aggravated it this weekend, coach Jay Johnson said. Johnson doesn’t believe it’s a long term issue but he’ll be re-evaluated today. Neal’s injury was a part of why Alex Milazzo had more playing time vs. Missouri. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) April 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire