Jay Johnson discusses LSU baseball’s upcoming draft decisions

Per usual, LSU baseball expects to have more than a few of its players selected when the MLB draft rolls around this summer.

Last year, Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were the first and second overall picks. That high in the draft, the choice to go pro is easy. But as you get into the later rounds, players are faced with a choice — head to the minor leagues or come back to school.

“We’ll have as few as five and as many as 11, probably, that could get drafted from this roster,” Jay Johnson told the media, “I would guess the time the 2024 draft ends, we’ll have the most players drafted in the country over the last two years. We’re here to develop guys for professional baseball and no one does that better.”

LSU’s top three prospects are Tommy White, Gage Jump and Luke Holman. It would be a major surprise if any of those three returned to campus, but there are other names worth keeping an eye on.

Jared Jones is a draft eligible sophomore whose power tool is sure to grab the attention of some MLB organizations. According to MLB.com, Jones is the No. 119 ranked prospect in the draft.

There’s also pitcher Griffin Herring, who ranks No. 156 on the MLB.com draft board.

Herring excelled for LSU as a reliever in 2024, but Johnson said Herring would have a spot in next year’s weekend rotation.

Jones and Herring will have their chance to turn pro, but Johnson suggests you shouldn’t rule out a return for them and LSU’s other prospects.

“None of them are in a hurry to get out of here and I think they know their value here is strong,” Johnson said.

If key players return, along with LSU’s additions in the transfer portal, expect the Tigers to be back in contention for a trip to Omaha in 2025.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire