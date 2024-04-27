Jay Harris does it through the air and the ground to earn Ducks Wire Player of the Game

The Oregon Ducks spring game has come to an end, with the Green Team winning, 28-17. There were plenty of bright spots in this game, and plenty of great players, including Evan Stewart, Brison Cobbins, and Teitum Tuioti.

But the Ducks Wire Player of the Game in the 2024 spring game is running back Jay Harris. On 11 rushes, Harris gained 52 yards in the game, and he also caught 3 passes for 34 yards. Harris sealed his MVP award with a 24-yard receiving touchdown in the game’s final minutes.

Harris is a transfer from Northwest Missouri State, a Division II school. All offseason, there has been speculation that Harris would be one of Oregon’s best RBs in 2024, and today he showed how capable he is in the backfield.

Harris’s counterparts in the running back room also performed well for the Ducks. Jordan James, Oregon’s presumed RB1, rushed for 51 yards on seven carries and caught five passes for 73 yards. Sophomore Jayden Limar gained 30 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards in Saturday’s game as well.

Noah Whittington, another Ducks RB, was absent from today’s game, which is perhaps due to an injury he suffered last season. Hopefully, Whittington will be at full strength by the time the season rolls around because if he is, Oregon will have four RBs on their roster capable of making a big play at any time.

