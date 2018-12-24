What Jay Gruden said about D.J. Swearinger hours before team released him originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

UPDATE: Redskins released Swearinger, NBC Sports Washington reported on Monday.

At different times this season, Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger voiced criticisms of his own team. At times his comments pointed at his own play, or practice efforts, or even other teammates.

After a loss in Tennessee on Saturday, however, Swearinger's comments took their most direct target: Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

Swearinger questioned the defensive game plan in the loss to the Titans, and suggested he watches more game film than Manusky.

"I probably watch more film than the coaches," Swearinger said.

For head coach Jay Gruden, the comments crossed the line.

"D.J. is not the defensive coordinator," Gruden said on the Redskins Talk podcast. "He's a player and he needs to understand that."

Gruden went on to say that Manusky works very hard, as do all the coaches, and that Swearinger's success this season is due in part to Manusky. Swearinger was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

"I'm quite disappointed to be honest with you," Gruden told reporters about Swearinger's post-game comments.

"We made it pretty clear that we try to keep our business within these walls and we've had many a talks before about that and unfortunately he chose to go to the media again and talk about his displeasure with some of the calls. I know Coach Manusky works extremely hard as does the rest of the staff to put together a game plan."

Manusky is scheduled to speak with the media after Redskins practice on Thursday, but it's worth noting that second-year defensive tackle Jonathan Allen tweeted out in support of Manusky after the game. The Redskins have struggled defensively in the second half of the year, but in the early going of 2018, the unit looked terrific.

"I think one guy's voice is not necessarily the opinion of every other player on the football team," Gruden said. "I don't know why he feels that way, but I don't think Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne and Mason Foster and the rest of the guys feel the same way."

Gruden would not rule out disciplinary action for Swearinger, but the coach said he needed to speak with the player to get the full story. Earlier this year, Gruden said he talked with his safety about keeping his opinions in house instead of opening up to the media.

In the aftermath of an emotional loss to the Titans, and falling out of the playoff chase, Swearinger did not hold back.

"I don't know if he really understands that what he's doing is not helpful one bit," the coach said. "It is a distraction."

