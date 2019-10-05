Redskins decline comment on video appearing to show Jay Gruden smoking unidentified substance

A pair of videos making the rounds on social media Friday show a man strongly resembling Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden smoking an unidentified substance and sitting on the ground while getting close with a young woman.

The Redskins have declined to comment on the videos, according to NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay.

I reached out to the Redskins about the videos circulating online that appear to be Jay Gruden. The team has declined to comment. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2019

The videos appear to have originated from a Twitter account with the handle “@bubbachuck757.” The account has since gone private.

In one video, the man resembling Gruden is seen smoking ... something while talking with a woman outside a bar. At one point, the man in question notices the camera, clearly not amused, while a person off screen repeatedly chants “Jay.” The other video simply shows the man sitting on the ground with an unidentified woman in his lap.

It is not apparent where or when the videos were taken, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that they are more than a year old. If it is indeed Gruden in the videos, you have to wonder why they are coming out now, with Gruden on the hot seat.

Jay Gruden might have the hottest seat in the NFL right now. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Whether or not the videos are verified, they represent yet another unflattering storyline for a coach fighting to keep his job, if he hasn’t effectively lost it already. A report emerged last week that Gruden was coaching for his job against the New York Giants. Washington ended up losing that game even after Gruden inserted first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who threw three interceptions while looking overwhelmed.

Gruden already faces an even rougher time in Week 5, when his 0-4 team is scheduled to face the New England Patriots with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback over Haskins.

