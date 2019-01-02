Jay Gruden unsure of status with Redskins

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden does not know what the future holds for him.

Following the end of the NFL's regular season, six coaches were ousted but Gruden was not one of them.

However, Redskins boss Gruden admitted he is unsure about his status for the 2019 season following Washington's second consecutive 7-9 campaign.

"I really don't know why I'm up here," Gruden said, via The Washington Post.

Gruden said he has not heard from Reskins president Bruce Allen or owner Daniel Snyder about his job status.

"I'm just waiting by the phone," Gruden said. "And when I get the call, I'll go."

Washington have not made the playoffs since 2015 and Gruden is 35-44-1 in five seasons. Other coaches with more impressive resumes have been shown the door, but Gruden was not featured on those ubiquitous "NFL Hot Seat" lists that have been circulating since about week three.

This season started out with promise for the Redskins. A rejuvenated Adrian Peterson keyed the offense and the defense was improved from a year ago.

Washington started 6-3 and were in the thick of the NFC East chase when starting quarterback Alex Smith suffered a gruesome season-ending leg injury against the Houston Texans in November.

The Redskins lost that game, and then dropped five of their last six after that. Smith's status to begin next season is uncertain, but Gruden is confident the Redskins have talent to contend.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be here, I feel good about the nucleus of the players that we have," Gruden said. "We have to adjust some things without a doubt; when you're 7-9, with injuries or not, it's not good enough for this franchise.

"I know Mr. Snyder demands greatness from his staff and his players, and we didn't do enough this year, so we have to figure out ways to get better. From the coaching staff standpoint first and then from a players standpoint."