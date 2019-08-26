Jay Gruden still feels “very strongly” that Trent Williams won’t be traded

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said at the start of the month that he seriously doubted the team would trade left tackle Trent Williams despite Williams’s desire to play for a different team.

The last few weeks have seen no signs of a change in Williams’s stance, but that hasn’t caused the team to waver in its stance either. There was a report last week that they turned down a first-round pick for Williams, which may not have actually been the case, and Gruden sounded the same notes he did the last time he discussed a possible deal.

Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN.com, he “very strongly” doubts that the team will trade their longtime starter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have rejected any inquiries involving Williams. He adds that Williams is healthy and ready to play after offseason surgeries to deal with a growth on his head, but it seems someone is going to have to blink if Williams is going to be playing any football this fall.