Jay Gruden will have second interview for Panthers offensive coordinator

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden appears to be a leading candidate for the Panthers offensive coordinator position.

Gruden was identified as a candidate early in the search process and his initial interview with the team was reported earlier this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gruden will have a second interview for the position on Thursday.

It will be an in-person interview with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Gruden was the Bengals offensive coordinator before spending five-plus seasons as the head coach in Washington. He was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator during the 2020 season as well.

Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery has also had two interviews with the Panthers.

