Jay Gruden Says Redskins Considered Colin Kaepernick

The Redskins considered bringing in free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after losing quarterback Colt McCoy due to injury, Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday.

"He's been talked about and discussed," Gruden said of Kaepernick. "But we will probably go a different direction."

McCoy, who began the season as Washington's backup quarterback, suffered a broken fibula during Monday's loss to the Eagles and will possibly be out for the remainder of the season. Mark Sanchez replaced McCoy under center for the remainder of Monday's game.

Per Craig Hoffman of 1067 The Fan, Washington is not placing McCoy on injured reserve yet, and is considered 2-4 weeks away from returning following successful surgery. Should Washington reach the playoffs, it would prefer McCoy to start.

McCoy had been elevated into a starting role when Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture in his leg and was lost the season during a Week 11 loss to the Texans. Washington signed Sanchez to serve as McCoy's backup following the injury.

Kaepernick, 31, last appeared in an NFL game on Jan. 1, 2017, as a member of 49ers. He served as San Francisco's starting quarterback through five seasons. He has thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career.