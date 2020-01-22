Jay Gruden reportedly to join Jaguars as their offensive coordinator

Just four months shy of his last appearance on the NFL gridiron sidelines, Jay Gruden may already have his 2020 gig lined up, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Jaguars plan to hire former #Redskins coach Jay Gruden as their next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal isn't done, but the Jaguars are close to adding a very talented OC with a great pedigree in the role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2020

Gruden was head coach of the Washington Redskins for six seasons, beginning in 2014 and going 35-49-1 in his burgundy and gold tenure. Gruden pushed the Redskins to their first postseason appearance since 2012 in his second year with the team, as well as back-to-back winning seasons in 2015 and 2016, not seen in Washington since 1996 and 1997.

In March 2017, Gruden signed a two-year extension with the Redskins. He was fired after beginning the 2019 season 0-5.

#Jaguars will interview Jay Gruden for their vacant offensive coordinator job, sources says. Gruden recently told @RapSheet he's "itching to do something" and would "like to have an office to go to." Perhaps it'll be in Jacksonville. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2020

Recently, Gruden confirmed to Rapoport that he was "itching for something to do" and seeking employment before Jacksonville brought him in to interview for the OC role.

After playing four years at the University of Louisville and and eight more in various football leagues, Gruden held many offensive roles, offensive coordinator for the Florida Tuskers and Cincinnati Bengals.

