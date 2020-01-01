Jay Gruden was ready for the Redskins to let him go

Once the Redskins started the season 0-5, many expected Jay Gruden to be let go. Apparently, so did he.

"I was kind of ready for it to be honest with you. I knew it was going to happen, we didn't have any success and were 0-5 at the time," Gruden said on the Ian Rapoport podcast.

It's worth noting Gruden went 1-6 down the stretch the year before. Much of that can be attributed to injuries, namely Alex Smith, but it was clear a change needed to be made.

Despite the firing, he claimed there's no animosity between the two parties.

"We parted ways," he said. "And we're all in good spirits and ready to move on."

Gruden has spent his free time working out, playing golf and watching film. He's itching to get back into the coaching scene, whether it be as a head coach or coordinator.

"I miss the camaraderie, the players, the coaches you've worked with for so long. You just got to get used to it and wait for the next opportunity."

Some have speculated Gruden might join his brother John on the Raiders as an offensive coordinator. Anything is possible, but so far Jay has shut those rumors down.

"He's got a staff right now...right now I've got to look at different avenues."

With more changes likely to come to coaching staffs around the league, Gruden might find himself back on an NFL field sooner rather than later.

