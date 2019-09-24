Jay Gruden not ready to start Dwayne Haskins because “season is not lost”

As much as fans would love to see rookie quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins face off, Case Keenum will start for Washington again this week.

Jones made his first start Sunday, a victory over the Bucs, but Haskins has yet to see the field.

Washington’s 0-3 record and Keenum’s five turnovers Monday night has prompted questions about when Haskins finally gets his chance.

“Well, we’ve played three games, and there’s 13 games left in the season,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. “This season is not lost. It’s not over. I know everybody wants to say, ‘It’s over, and the season is over, so go ahead and play Haskins.’ We feel confident we can turn this thing around. I’m out here at practice every day. We’re out here at practice every day evaluating everybody. If we feel like Dwayne gives us the best chance to win in a coming game, we’ll definitely put Dwayne in there. If we feel like it’s Colt [McCoy] when he gets healthy, it could be Colt. Right now, we feel like it’s Case Keenum, and we’re going to move forward with him this week.”

Haskins completed 32 of 58 passes for 409 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions during four games in the preseason. As the 15th overall choice, he isn’t going to sit long, especially with Washington not winning.

“I think he’s still working,” Gruden said of Haskins. “It’s hard to get him reps with the number ones because you don’t have as much practice time this time of the year. During training camp and OTAs, you can mix it up pretty equally, but when you’re trying to get a starter ready to play in a game, it is hard to get Dwayne a lot of those reps against the ones. What you’re going to see is he is mainly doing scout team right now, but he is learning in the classroom. It is new for him as it is for every rookie quarterback in the NFL that is playing right now. Some of them are doing fine, some of them are struggling a little bit, but right now I think Dwayne is on pace. He just needs to continue to sit back and learn and continue to develop.”