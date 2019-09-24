Jay Gruden has no desire to go to Dwayne Haskins even after Case Keenum’s dreadful Monday night effort

Case Keenum wasn't the problem for the Redskins in their first two losses. In their third disappointing result of the year, though, he absolutely was.

Despite that, Jay Gruden told reporters after his team's 31-15 loss to the Bears that he's not considering going to Dwayne Haskins.

"Not really," Gruden said, stressing the importance of needing to build more continuity on offense. "I can't be changing people every five minutes."

After two straight starts of turnover-free ball and some impressive throws, Keenum was a mess against Chicago. The signal-caller finished the night with five turnovers, including a pick-six on Washington's opening drive and a ghastly fumble on a crucial fourth-and-1 sneak in the fourth quarter.

Now at 0-3, the Burgundy and Gold will head to New York on a short week to face the Giants. That tight turnaround may be another reason not to go to Haskins in addition to Gruden's desire to try and maintain some rhythm on that side of the ball.

However, there will be a clamoring for Haskins to be inserted into the lineup. In fact, there was a noticeable "Let's go Haskins" chant going at one point at FedEx Field on Monday night. He's the first-rounder, and at some point, he'll get the nod.

Of course, Haskins isn't even the only option outside of Keenum. Gruden was only asked about switching to Haskins, but with Colt McCoy getting healthier, he's another choice to potentially use under center to try and ignite the floundering Redskins.

As of now, Keenum's performance cost the Redskins their Week 3 matchup. And while Gruden says it won't cost him his job, there are still five long days between now and his team's next game. Let's see if No. 8 is still the guy Sunday in New York.

