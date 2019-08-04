Jay Gruden maintains Montez Sweat is OK, but two more defenders will miss time

RICHMOND - Jay Gruden was asked for injury updates on three defenders Sunday. The news on one was promising, but the other two weren't exactly encouraging.

Montez Sweat, who hurt his lower leg in the middle of last week and who'll be held out of action Sunday yet again, will be OK, per Gruden. The rookie's calf is still bothering him, but the head coach didn't seem to be more concerned than he was originally.

The Redskins still hope the edge rusher can play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Browns. The team will practice again on Monday and Tuesday before flying to Cleveland for that matchup.

Caleb Brantley, meanwhile, has a mild Lisfranc injury. Gruden didn't have a timeline yet on when the second-year pro will return, but those issues can be tricky and last quite a while. He's been having a very strong camp, so it's disappointing to hear he won't be able to continue that effort for the time being.

Lastly, Adonis Alexander is going to miss a few weeks with a hurt quad. The former supplemental pick hasn't done much here, and his spot on the roster certainly isn't secure because of that. However, in a weird way, this injury could potentially save him; they perhaps could put him on IR and not have to decide whether to cut him or not.

As camp rolls on, these types of updates could start becoming more frequent. For a franchise that's dealt with a ridiculous amount of injuries the past two years, however, they're certainly hoping for better luck.

