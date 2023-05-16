Jay Gruden explains what Trent Williams meant to Washington during their time together

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden joined Chris Russell of The Team 980 Monday to discuss Dan Snyder selling the Commanders and other topics. As always, Gruden was a fun and informative listen.

While many Washington fans groan about hearing a former coach come on local radio and discuss the franchise, there is perhaps no one better to bring on to talk about some of those years. Gruden never places blame on anyone — and he could and should. He acknowledges often he didn’t win enough and always speaks glowingly about the Commanders.

He’s also hilarious, even at his own expense at times.

While we’ll have more on Gruden’s wide-ranging chat with Russell, one of the more interesting topics was his discussion regarding former Washington left tackle Trent Williams. Remember, Williams played his first nine NFL seasons with the then-Redskins, before missing the 2019 season due to a battle with former team president Bruce Allen.

Allen was fired after the 2019 season, and Washington hired Ron Rivera. Rivera eventually traded Williams to the 49ers, and he’s experienced further success, including a new record contract.

In looking back at that dreadful 2019 season — Gruden was fired after the fifth game in his sixth season with Washington — the former coach has nothing but positive memories of Williams.

“I loved Trent,” Gruden said. “Trent meant a whole lot not only as a player but in the locker room; he was a great leader. Any issues that occurred down there in the locker room, I knew Trent would take care of it. I know a lot of people had a lot respect for him. That hurt us a lot.”

Williams will be entering his 14th NFL season in 2023 — and fourth in San Francisco. Washington’s offensive line hasn’t been the same without Williams.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire