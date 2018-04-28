Jay Gruden disputes report of Derrius Guice altercation with Eagles

One of the various reports/rumors/whatever making the rounds before the draft regarding former LSU running back Derrius Guice arose from a claim that Guice had some sort of altercation with the Eagles during a meeting at the scouting combine.

Washington coach Jay Gruden disputed the notion that anything had happened when discussing the decision to draft Guice in round two, with the 59th overall pick.

“We don’t know anything about that. . . but he assured us there was no altercation there at all,” Gruden said, via Kimberly Martin of the Washington Post.

It’s one thing for Guice to give that assurance; it’s in his best interests to do so. Regardless of the truth, Guice will see plenty of the Eagles on the field during his time with Washington.