Jay Gruden: Commanders owner ‘Snyder made it too much about himself’

“I think you have to be happy (Snyder is leaving), without a doubt,” opened Jay Gruden.

That was how the former Washington Redskins head coach began responding as a guest recently on the “Kevin Sheehan Show” podcast. Sheehan had inquired if Gruden could provide his thoughts on the Dan Snyder era as Washington owner.

“I think moving forward with a new owner will be very beneficial for this organization,” Gruden answered. “I just think Dan made it too much about himself. As far as trying to put his stamp on the team by picking the players and coaches.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gruden, in his six seasons as Washington head coach, was 35-49-1 (.418). But he didn’t always get the players he wanted, as Snyder sometimes intervened in drafts and free agency.

“He wasn’t experienced enough in the business to make those decisions.” Gruden said of Snyder. “He didn’t put in the work. For him to pick a player in the draft is asinine. He didn’t put the work in. He didn’t watch the players. He didn’t go to the meetings. He didn’t go to the scouts’ meetings.”

Gruden then discussed his experience in Cincinnati, where he worked before coming to Washington.

“Mike Brown (owner of the Bengals), when I was with the Cincinnati Bengals, sat in meetings, watched the film, put in the work. When he made a decision, it was based upon what he saw, what he took in from the coaches and from the scouts. So I respected that.”

Advertisement

“I don’t respect the guy that doesn’t watch the film and comes in, makes the pick, and tells you who he is signing in free agency.”

“It makes no sense when we and the scouts are doing all of the film work, and all of a sudden, he comes in and makes the pick. So, I think it is going to be a very beneficial move for all of the fans and for the organization moving forward.”

“You have to respect the fact that he put himself in the position to own an NFL team. When you are the owner, the boss, then you can do things the way you want to. I have had to accept it.”

“When you are not the boss, you have to do what the boss says. I did that. I tried to be a good coach, a good employee. It was my job to listen to the owner but to give my input. If my input was used, great. If not, then I had to deal with it and do the best with what I had.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire