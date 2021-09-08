Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: NFL player picks, bracket and eliminator picks, the truth on ESPN's LeBron love

Sep. 8—NFL player props

Look around and you can find a lot of betting options for the upcoming NFL season. Trust me on this. (I really like all the props of Najee Harris having a big rookie season with the Steelers. An Alabama player being good in the league? Go figure.)

As for the rest of the individual awards, let's go here.

MVP: Aaron Rodgers. Does anyone not think this dude is going to go "scorched Earth" on the league?

Offensive player of the year: Derrick Henry. I can see 2,000 yards in his 17-game future.

Defensive player of the year. Aaron Donald. Another guy who looks poised for a healthy run at a big-time number like 20 sacks.

Offensive rookie: Mac Jones. Dude is going to ball. Wait and see.

Defensive rookie: Jamin Davis. The Washington linebacker will be a star with a lot of stars around him.

Coach: Bill Belichick. All his defensive players return, and the motivation has to be through the roof.

Speaking of NFL

OK, who is in?

Are you in? I know Intern Scott is. Spy, what say you?

Nominate a former area player who excelled in college football. It's easy, and maybe you can win stuff.

Also, pick one NFL team you know is going to win. It's easy, and maybe you can win stuff.

As for my Eliminator pick, I will ride with the Jags. Yes, the Jags.

And I also may have put a sprinkle on the Texans going 0-for this season. Yes, they are that bad.

Getting real

So the Truth is starting to tell the truth.

Paul Pierce says that he doesn't miss his big-paying gig on ESPN because all they do is talk about LeBron.

Shocked is not a word I would use here.

LeBron is the best basketball player I've ever seen. Not the GOAT, just the BOAT. If you lined them all up and I had the first pick, I would take LeBron. Period.

But even as a longtime fan boi, I get tired of speaking about him, too.

Story continues

Side question: How has LeBron's advisor/sidekick who was talking with Rachel Nichols in that taped exchange that cost Nichols her ESPN career not getting more heat?

This and that

— You know the rules. Here's Paschall on former UT LB and current Alabama LB Herny To'o To'o, who at least answered the question of whether any of the 2020 Vols could start for Saban's bunch.

— Braves played. Braves won. Man, someone has got to quit adding over/under strikeout totals in parlay plays. Yes, that someone is me.

— OK, the Bishop Sycamore story continues to surprise, right?

— Rest easy, Sam Cunningham. The tributes are worthy.

— The Ryder Cup picks are due today. If Steve Stricker does not pick Harris English, well, he'll have some splainin' to do.

Today's question

Feel free to chime in.

Which NBA analyst other than Barkley is the best?

Which SEC team on Alabama's schedule has the best chance to beat Saban's superstars?

Which golf event is better than the Ryder Cup? (Other than the Masters, I'm not sure there is one.)

As for today, Sept. 8, let's review.

On this day 35 years ago, "The Oprah Winfrey Show" debuted nationally.

Rushmore of TV talk show hosts, because I think Oprah is a no-brainer.